Eruption | i diritti del libro postumo di Michael Crichton all’asta per farne un film

‘eruption' From michael Crichton and James Patterson Set to Ignite Bidding War as Film Rights Go to Auction (EXCLUSIVE) - Hollywood’s next bidding war is about to erupt. “eruption,” the much-discussed upcoming novel from the late michael Crichton and James Patterson, is about to be brought to auction, attracting a large ... Continua a leggere>>

GOAL! Son scores - GAME ON - Son scores! Into the top corner. From silence to an eruption. It is indeed a Tottenham penalty. michael Oliver has a swift look at the screen and gives it. Son to take... Into the final 10 minutes we ... Continua a leggere>>

Watch this Las Vegas musician cover Van Halen’s ‘eruption’ – on a violin - Vegas musician Nina Di Gregorio spent years learning Eddie Van Halen’s epic guitar solo on a customized violin. Continua a leggere>>