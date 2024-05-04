Butterfly watching | cos' è - perché fa bene e dove lo si può fare in Italia

(Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Anche in, come accade già da tempo in altri Paesi, sta prendendo sempre più piede il. Con questa espressione si fa riferimento all'osservazione delle farfalle, un'attività che si svolge all’aperto, a stretto contatto con la natura, ideale in primavera e in estate.fici I vantaggi legati alsono numerosi. Si tratta di un modo per appagare la vista, rinfrancare lo spirito, imparare a seguire un ritmo lento prendendosela comoda, senza fretta, stando in silenzio. In questo modo si rilassano mente e corpo e ci si rigenera. Questo passatempo ecologico esercita anche la funzione mnemonica e quella cognitiva: infatti ilpermette di osservare molte farfalle impegnandosi a scovare anche ...

