Arsenal Bournemouth 3-0 | Gunners a +4 per mettere pressione al City Super Rice - assist e gol

Arsenal 3-0 bournemouth: Gunners Put Pressure Back On Manchester City In EPL Title Race - Leandro Trossard and Declan rice made sure of three points with late finishes as defeat left bournemouth – who had an Antoine Semenyo strike ruled out in the closing stages – 10th in the table. A ... Continua a leggere>>

Player Ratings: Arsenal Overpower bournemouth 3-0 - The climax of the match saw rice himself driving a powerful shot past Travers, cementing a 3-0 victory. Despite the scoreline, the match was not devoid of controversy, particularly surrounding VAR ... Continua a leggere>>

Arsenal keep pressure on Manchester City with defeat of bournemouth - Arsenal are potentially two wins away from winning their first Premier League title in two decades after seeing off a spirited bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium. A Bukayo Saka penalty and ... Continua a leggere>>