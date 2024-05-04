Arsenal Bournemouth 3-0 | Gunners a +4 per mettere pressione al City Super Rice - assist e gol

Arsenal Bournemouth

Arsenal Bournemouth 3-0: Gunners a +4 per mettere pressione al City. Super Rice, assist e gol (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Vittoria strameritata dell’Arsenal che batte il Bournemouth per 3-0: decisive le reti di Saka su rigore, Trossard e Rice Fischio d’inizio ore 13.30, fischio finale alle 15.30 tenendo conto degli 8 minuti di recupero. L’Arsenal adesso vivrà 3 otre a +4 sul Manchester City, che scende in campo esattamente alle 18.30 per rispondere all’allungo ospitando
