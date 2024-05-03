Golf - Matt Wallace guida la leaderboard del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson dopo il primo round

(Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Iisti del PGA Tour danno il via ad un nuovo appuntamento del calendario portando a termine ilgiro del The CJ Cup(montepremi 9.5 milioni di dollari). L’evento nato nel lontano 1944 noto anche come BronClassic vede al comando18 buche. L’inglese ha chiuso infatti ilcon un solido -8 (63 colpi) bogey free, issandosi in vetta con un colpo sugli inseguitori. In seconda posizione troviamo infatti con il punteggio di -7 lo svedese Alex Noren, il giapponese Taiga Semikawa, il canadese Taylor Pendrith e gli americani Chesson Hadley, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley e Kelly Kraft. Classifica chiaramente cortissima al termine del...

