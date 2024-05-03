Golf - Matt Wallace guida la leaderboard del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson dopo il primo round

Golf, Matt Wallace guida la leaderboard del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson dopo il primo round (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) I Golfisti del PGA Tour danno il via ad un nuovo appuntamento del calendario portando a termine il primo giro del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (montepremi 9.5 milioni di dollari). L’evento nato nel lontano 1944 noto anche come Bron Nelson Golf Classic vede al comando dopo 18 buche Matt Wallace. L’inglese ha chiuso infatti il primo round con un solido -8 (63 colpi) bogey free, issandosi in vetta con un colpo sugli inseguitori. In seconda posizione troviamo infatti con il punteggio di -7 lo svedese Alex Noren, il giapponese Taiga Semikawa, il canadese Taylor Pendrith e gli americani Chesson Hadley, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley e Kelly Kraft. Classifica chiaramente cortissima al termine del round ...
