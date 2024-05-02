Via allo Space Young Club | a Castellammare il primo hub spaziale italiano per start up di studenti
Fonte : ildenaro
Via allo Space Young Club: a Castellammare il primo hub spaziale italiano per start up di studenti (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024)
Lo SpaceYoung Hub, il primo hub italiano per start up per studenti nel settore spaziale, si inaugura domani, venerdì 3 maggio, alle ore 16, nel liceo scientifico Francesco Severi di Castellammare L’iniziativa rientra tra le attività del più ampio progetto “Space Village”, ideato dalla start up Vacanze Spaziali in collaborazione con il Distretto Aerospaziale della Campania – Dac, Intesa Sanpaolo, le società Space Factory, Ali Spa, Marscenter, con il patrocinio dell’Asi, l’Agenzia spaziale Italiana.
Il progetto Space Village ha l'obiettivo principale di avvicinare gli studenti delle scuole secondarie di secondo grado al mondo delle
