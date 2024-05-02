Mrs Doubtfire - le star del film riunite 31 anni dopo | Ci sentiamo ancora come fratelli

(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Le ex giovanidella commedia hanno ricordato con affetto e nostalgia anche il compianto Robin Williams Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub e Matthew Lawrence non recitano insieme da 31, ma il loro lavoro nel cult del 1993 Mrs.li ha resi per sempre un trio iconico per diverse generazioni di spettatori. I tre attori hanno interpretato i figli dei personaggi di Robin Williams e Sally Field nel, che tre decenni fa è diventato un successosecondodi maggior incasso del 1993 con 441 milioni di dollari in tutto il mondo. "La stessa settimana in cui sono andato a San Francisco, ho avuto modo di riunirmi con i miei'!", ha postato …

Mrs doubtfire child stars reunite more than 30 years after Robin Williams blockbuster - Wilson, who portrayed the youngest Hillard child, Natalie, reunited with her co-stars Lawrence and Jakub, who played Chris and Lydia respectively, to speak on the Brotherly Love podcast, hosted by ...

Continua a leggere>>

Mrs doubtfire stars REUNITE! On-screen siblings Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson and Lisa Jakub pose for rare snap and tease new project - 31 years after film's premiere - Former child stars Matthew Lawrence, 44, Mara Wilson, 36 and Lisa Jakub, 45, who played Hillard siblings Chris, Natalie and Lydia in the Robin Williams and Sally Field-helmed 1993 film, smiled as they ...

Continua a leggere>>

See 'Mrs. doubtfire's stars Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson Reunite More Than 30 Years Later - Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson had a 'little reunion' over 30 years after starring alongside the late Robin Williams.

Continua a leggere>>