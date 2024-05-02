Mrs Doubtfire - le star del film riunite 31 anni dopo | Ci sentiamo ancora come fratelli

Mrs doubtfire child stars reunite more than 30 years after Robin Williams blockbuster - Wilson, who portrayed the youngest Hillard child, Natalie, reunited with her co-stars Lawrence and Jakub, who played Chris and Lydia respectively, to speak on the Brotherly Love podcast, hosted by ...
Continua a leggere>>
Mrs doubtfire stars REUNITE! On-screen siblings Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson and Lisa Jakub pose for rare snap and tease new project - 31 years after film's premiere - Former child stars Matthew Lawrence, 44, Mara Wilson, 36 and Lisa Jakub, 45, who played Hillard siblings Chris, Natalie and Lydia in the Robin Williams and Sally Field-helmed 1993 film, smiled as they ...
Continua a leggere>>
See 'Mrs. doubtfire's stars Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson Reunite More Than 30 Years Later - Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson had a 'little reunion' over 30 years after starring alongside the late Robin Williams.
Continua a leggere>>