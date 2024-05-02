Mrs Doubtfire - le star del film riunite 31 anni dopo | Ci sentiamo ancora come fratelli

Mrs Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire, le star del film riunite 31 anni dopo: "Ci sentiamo ancora come fratelli" (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Le ex giovani star della commedia hanno ricordato con affetto e nostalgia anche il compianto Robin Williams Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub e Matthew Lawrence non recitano insieme da 31 anni, ma il loro lavoro nel cult del 1993 Mrs. Doubtfire li ha resi per sempre un trio iconico per diverse generazioni di spettatori. I tre attori hanno interpretato i figli dei personaggi di Robin Williams e Sally Field nel film, che tre decenni fa è diventato un successo come secondo film di maggior incasso del 1993 con 441 milioni di dollari in tutto il mondo. "La stessa settimana in cui sono andato a San Francisco, ho avuto modo di riunirmi con i miei fratelli 'Doubtfire'!", ha postato …
