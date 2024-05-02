LG porta il Dolby Atmos di Apple Music direttamente sugli smart TV

Abbiamo provato il top di gamma della nuova linea Authentics di JBL, pronto per lo streaming musicale di contenuti codificati Dolby Atmos: lo spirito JBL c’è tutto, ma si poteva fare ancora meglio.... Leggi tutto
L'etichetta discografica USA apre al Dolby Atmos con quattro nuovi titoli su Blu-ray, ma riprende pure le registrazioni originali in quadrifonia e non trascura il vinile di alta qualità. ... Leggi tutto
Amazon ha rimosso la possibilità di vedere i contenuti in Dolby Vision e Dolby Atmos nell’ambito del piano base con pubblicità nei paesi dove ha già lanciato il servizio. Per vedere i film in Dolby Vision servono 3 euro in più. ... Leggi tutto
You can now listen to Apple Music in dolby atmos on your LG TV - If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, one of the perks you can enjoy is listening to your music in Spatial Audio. Apple uses dolby atmos to let you listen to tracks in surround sound. But it’s only ...
Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in June Under Rs 50,000; Could Be Rebranded Civi 4 Pro - Other features of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro include dual-stereo speakers with dolby atmos support and 32MP dual-selfie cameras with support for 4K video recording at 30fps. As of now, the brand has not ...
Zendaya's Challengers movie includes a surprise iPhone alarm jump scare, and everyone is saying the same thing - There’s no sound that quite wakes up iPhone users like Apple’s alarm sound – and viewers of the hit Zendaya movie Challengers were reminded of this over the film's opening week.
