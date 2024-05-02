(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) QUEBEC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Holdings Inc. ("" or the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces the votingof itsgeneral and specialofs held on April 30, 2024.s voted on various proposals and elected directors to the board. Key Highlights of the1. Election of Directors: The full slate of eight directors was elected to serve until the nextofs or until a successor is elected or appointed. 2. Approval of ...

leddartech Reports Annual Shareholder Meeting Results - A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, leddartech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based ...

Continua a leggere>>

leddartech Inc.: leddartech Reports Annual Shareholder Meeting Results - leddartech Holdings Inc. ("leddartech" or the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based ...

Continua a leggere>>