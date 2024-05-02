LeddarTech Reports Annual Shareholder Meeting Results (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) QUEBEC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: leddartech software
LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech" or the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces the voting Results of its Annual general and special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2024. Shareholders voted on various proposals and elected directors to the board. Key Highlights of the Meeting 1. Election of Directors: The full slate of eight directors was elected to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until a successor is elected or appointed. 2. Approval of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
leddartech Reports Annual Shareholder Meeting Results - A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, leddartech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based ...
