La sfilata Resort 2024-25 di Chanel regala un assaggio d' estate tra trecce - abiti candidi in pizz - infradito e cappellini in paglia Anche sotto un cielo da pioggia

La sfilata Resort 2024-25 di Chanel regala un assaggio d'estate tra trecce, abiti candidi in pizzo, infradito e cappellini in paglia. Anche sotto un cielo da pioggia (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) «Marsiglia è una città che mi fa riconnettere alle mie emozioni. Ho provato a catturare la sua energia, è come una boccata d’aria fresca». Così Virginie Viard, direttrice creativa di Chanel, aveva descritto la collezione Resort 2024-25 presentata sul tetto della Cité Radieuse, un complesso disegnato da Le Corbusier negli anni Cinquanta. Qui le modelle hanno sfilato in abiti candidi, infradito e costumi da bagno di fronte a un selezionato pubblico di 300 ospiti. La sfilata Chanel Resort 2024-25 La sfilata Chanel Resort 2024-35 ha offerto a tutti ...
