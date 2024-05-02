La guerra tra EVP | la storyline che rialzerà la AEW! Il commento di All About Elite

(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Il panorama in casa AEW è stato totalmente stravolto nel post Dynasty, con la nascita di nuovi appassionanti archi narrativi. Su tutti primeggia lache sta coinvolgendo la nuova, composta dagli Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada e Jack Perry, e Kenny Omega. Potenzialmente potremmo assistere ad una storia mastodontica, considerando i temi trattati e la grande intensità messa in scena. Ad arricchire ulteriormente lo scenario c’è anche Swerve Strickland, il quale si è sin da subito schierato contro le azioni dell’, che in risposta ha lanciato Christian Cage come nuovo sfidante per il match di Double or Nothing 2024 con in palio l’AEW World Championship. La AEW, giocandosi bene le proprie carte, può davvero fare jackpot, sfruttando unamolto appassionante, d’ampio respiro e soprattutto ...

