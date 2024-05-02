KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro | pacchetto regalo in offerta su Amazon

(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024)è insucon ilcompleto che offre custodia, cartucce, album fotografico, una vera e propria confezione! Scopriamo i dettagliè la macchina fotografica istantanea diche permette non solo di scattare e stampare la foto vedendo la preview in diretta e decidendo se stamparla oppure archiviarla, ma funziona anche come stampante bluetooth per tutte le foto sullo smartphone. Ua macchina fotografica con un formato quadrato, un’interfaccia molto semplice e intuitiva da utilizzare, perfetta per i più piccoli e per i nostalgici del genere. Questa ...

Kyren Wilson v David Gilbert LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and latest updates today - Century! That’s class from David Gilbert. He finishes this first mini session with a brilliant century including a wonderful pot of the final red that elicited a cry of ‘shot!’ from a member of the ...

Continua a leggere>>

Instant cameras are popular again – this cute and highly rated one is on sale for under S$100 - The Polaroid Go is easy to use and also pocket sized. Polaroid Go Camera, $125.47, Buy it now KODAK mini shot 2 Instant Camera & Photo Printer After shooting a picture, you have the choice to print or ...

Continua a leggere>>

Kino drops first mini-album ‘If this is love, I want a refund’ - K-pop artist Kino has released “If this is love, I want a refund,” saying “it represents the full cycle of a relationship.” ...

Continua a leggere>>