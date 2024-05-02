KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro | pacchetto regalo in offerta su Amazon

KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro: pacchetto regalo in offerta su Amazon (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro è in offerta su Amazon con il pacchetto completo che offre custodia, cartucce, album fotografico, una vera e propria confezione regalo! Scopriamo i dettagli KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro è la macchina fotografica istantanea di KODAK che permette non solo di scattare e stampare la foto vedendo la preview in diretta e decidendo se stamparla oppure archiviarla, ma funziona anche come stampante bluetooth per tutte le foto sullo smartphone. Ua macchina fotografica con un formato quadrato, un’interfaccia molto semplice e intuitiva da utilizzare, perfetta per i più piccoli e per i nostalgici del genere KODAK. Questa ...
