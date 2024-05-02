Hulk Hogan | Ho ricevuto un messaggio dal paradiso da Rowdy Roddy Piper due giorni dopo la sua morte Ecco cosa ha detto il defunto

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan: “Ho ricevuto un messaggio dal paradiso da Rowdy Roddy Piper due giorni dopo la sua morte”. Ecco cosa ha detto il defunto (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Hulk Hogan, uno dei wrestler professionisti più iconici della storia, ha raccontato di avere avuto un incontro paradisiaco qualche anno fa. L’ex wrestler e attore ha rivelato che si trattava di ‘Rowdy RoddyPiper, un suo ex collega sul ring con cui non ha mai avuto un bel rapporto durante la sua carriera. Il wrestler ha raccontato, in una puntata di “The 700 Club”, che lui e Piper non si sopportavano ai tempi del wrestling, tuttavia col tempo si sono avvicinati. Un giorno Piper ha chiesto ad Hogan quale fosse la sua fede. Hogan ha risposto: “Non ero molto credente ma stavo cercando di raddrizzare la mia vita, quindi, voglio dire, ci mandavamo messaggi ogni singolo giorno”. Ha poi detto di aver ...
    Ci sono stati numerosi casi in cui una storyline si è dimostrata così coinvolgente da sembrare una rivalità "reale", ed una di queste è stata quella che ha coinvolto Hulk Hogan e Roddy Piper. Durante un'intervista a 700 Club, dove ha parlato della sua nuova fede in Cristo, essendosi ...
