Highlights e gol Chelsea-Tottenham 2-0 - Premier League 2023 2024 VIDEO
Highlights e gol Chelsea-Tottenham 2-0, Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Chelsea-Tottenham, recupero della ventiseiesima giornata di PremierLeague2023/2024. Non un gran periodo per gli Spurs, che incassano la terza sconfitta consecutiva, perdendo anche il derby di Londra contro i Blues. Chalobah e Jackson permettono alla squadra di Pochettino di conquistare tre punti.
Chalobah with a beautiful header ?pic.twitter.com/yEKlUBpR1V
— Erm (@CFCErm) May 2, 2024
Unbelievable free kick from Palmer. Wished it went straight in. Good goal from Jackson though pic.twitter.com/OAlHj2Gy6G
— CFCDatro (@CFCDatro) May 2, 2024
