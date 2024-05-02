(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024)leads the way among, standing out for its strong financial performance, global impact, and significant industry influence, as recognised byMUMBAI, India, April 30,/PRNewswire/, a global leader in delivering accessible and affordable high-quality education, has been ranked as the number oneCompany in theby's inaugural "'s Topof. This recognition recognises's significant impact on the global education landscape and its commitment to providing high-quality online ...

Cash-strapped Byju's may pay salary to employees for April this week - Cash-strapped edtech firm Byju’s is expecting to pay salaries to its employees for April sometime this week, according to sources. This comes at a time when Byju’s is grappling with the issue of ...

Continua a leggere>>

Emeritus Claims Top Spot on time Magazine's 'World's Top edtech Companies of 2024' Ranking - Emeritus leads the way among edtech companies, standing out for its strong financial performance, global impact, and significant industry influence, as recognised by time Magazine ...

Continua a leggere>>

SchoolJoy Launches as the Premier edtech Tool Supporting Individualized Learning and Career Pathways - SchoolJoy, a generative learning system, launches today as a new and premier edtech tool that generates individualized curriculum based on student interests and career goals. SchoolJoy gives ...

Continua a leggere>>