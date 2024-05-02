Ecosia Browser | il nuovo browser ecologico con funzionalità verdi

Shut Down Web Tracking: How to Switch From Google Chrome to the Brave browser - Brave offers a privacy-conscious alternative to Google's browser, with promises to block ads and web trackers. Here's how to import your data from Chrome to Brave.

Leggi su (au.pcmag)

Why Apple’s iPhone browser-Choice Option Sucks - European iPhone owners are being shown a new pop-up screen listing alternatives to the Safari browser. The developers of the browsers shown on that screen are torn about the user experience.

Leggi su (wired)

C'è un nuovo browser in circolazione con un ottimo motivo per usarlo - ecosia, il più grande motore di ricerca non-profit al mondo, ha lanciato un nuovo browser ecologico, che si distingue per la sua missione ambientale.

Leggi su (tomshw)