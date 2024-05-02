Ecosia Browser | il nuovo browser ecologico con funzionalità verdi

Ecosia Browser: il nuovo browser ecologico con funzionalità “verdi” (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Un nuovo browser di Ecosia ha fatto il suo ingresso in un mercato già affollato dominato da Google Chrome con circa il 65% di quota. I suoi creatori sostengono che il browser personalizzabile possa caricare le pagine web fino a tre volte più velocemente rispetto alla maggior parte dei browser mainstream … ?
