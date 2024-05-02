Wardlaw 'surprised' to score as city hold Celtic - Glasgow city defender charlotte Wardlaw praised her side's battling spirit after she netted her first goal of the season to secure a 2-2 draw at leaders Celtic. It keeps defending champions city six ...

When will the local election results be announced The expected schedule for 2024 - The 2024 local election results will be announced at different times, depending on the constituency. This is because some councils will start counting votes as soon as polls close at 10pm, and ...

Tragic Day for Law Enforcement: Three U.S. Marshals Task Force Members Killed in charlotte Standoff - Monday marked a dark day for charlotte, as four officers died and four more were shot while they were working “to keep the city safe.” The chief of the charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department ...

