Billie Eilish in concerto a Bologna l’8 giugno 2025

(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024)– photo credit Mason PooleA sei anni di distanza dell’ultima volta, unica tappa italiana del “Hit me hard and soft tour” all’Unipol Arena– Arriva in Italia dopo 6 annicon un unico appuntamento domenica 8all’Unipol Arena di. La superstar che sta influenzando un’intera generazione, ha da poco annunciato l’uscita del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio intitolato “Hit me hard and soft”, previsto per il 17 maggio (disponibile qui per il pre-order). Il suo Hit me hard and soft tour arriverà in Italia esclusivamente con la tappa di, promettendo uno spettacolo immersivo e indimenticabile, grazie anche alla configurazione del palco a 360°....

