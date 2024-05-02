Billie Eilish in concerto a Bologna l’8 giugno 2025

Billie Eilish

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

Fonte : lopinionista
Billie Eilish in concerto a Bologna l’8 giugno 2025 (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Billie Eilish – photo credit Mason PooleA sei anni di distanza dell’ultima volta, unica tappa italiana del “Hit me hard and soft tour” all’Unipol Arena Bologna – Arriva in Italia dopo 6 anni Billie Eilish con un unico appuntamento domenica 8 giugno 2025 all’Unipol Arena di Bologna. La superstar che sta influenzando un’intera generazione, ha da poco annunciato l’uscita del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio intitolato “Hit me hard and soft”, previsto per il 17 maggio (disponibile qui per il pre-order). Il suo Hit me hard and soft tour arriverà in Italia esclusivamente con la tappa di Bologna, promettendo uno spettacolo immersivo e indimenticabile, grazie anche alla configurazione del palco a 360°. Billie ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
Notizie su altre fonti: eilish billie
  • Billie Eilish

    In America si è levato un coro unito contro le truffe dei biglietti dei concerti. Sono oltre 250 artisti che hanno firmato un appello – indirizzato alla Commissione Commercio del Senato – per il sostegno del Fans First Act, ossia un disegno di legge che riformerebbe il sistema di biglietteria ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Billie Eilish

    In America si è levato un coro unito contro le truffe dei biglietti dei concerti. Sono oltre 250 artisti che hanno firmato un appello – indirizzato alla Commissione Commercio del Senato – per il sostegno del Fans First Act, ossia un disegno di legge che riformerebbe il sistema di biglietteria ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Billie Eilish

     Articolo pubblicato martedì 30 Aprile 2024, 12:02 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 30 Aprile 2024, 12:06Una delle più talentuose attrici emergenti degli ultimi anni ha fatto impazzire i fan di tutto il mondo annunciando le date del suo nuovo tour mondiale. Billie Eilish è la cantante dei record e dal 2019 ...
    Continua a leggere>>

Movie Review: In 'The Idea of You,' a boy band is center stage but Anne Hathaway steals the show - But one thing is for sure: With August Moon following 4(asterisk)Town of “Turning Red” (whose songs were penned by billie eilish and Finneas O’Connell ), we are living in the golden age of the ...
Continua a leggere>>

Can you guess the most popular musicians as per this latest survey - Unsurprisingly, when broken down to a state level, Taylor Swift is the most Googled musician in all fifty states. Completing the top ten list are Michael Jackson, Eminem, billie eilish, Justin Bieber ...
Continua a leggere>>

Songs to return to Tiktok as it strikes licensing deal with Universal Music - Tiktok and Universal Music have struck a deal to return songs by popular artists like billie eilish and Harry Styles to the social media site. Songs by artists represented by Universal Music Group are ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Billie Eilish
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.