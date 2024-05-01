Tra Newey e la Red Bull è finita Vicino l’accordo con la Ferrari Gazzetta

Tra Newey e la Red Bull è finita. Vicino l’accordo con la Ferrari (Gazzetta) (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Andrian Newey e la Red Bul si separeranno al termine di questa stagione. Manca solo l’ufficialità. Ieri sono arrivate conferma dai media di settore. Dopo una riunione fiume in casa Red Bull, le parti hanno trovato l’accordo. Lo scrive anche la Gazzetta dello Sport che poi annuncia anche che l’accordo dell’ingegnere con Vasseur, team principal Ferrari, è Vicino. Newey, dopo la Red Bull c’è la Ferrari Scrive la Gazzetta: La lunga avventura di Adrian Newey con la Red Bull è finita. Le parti hanno trovato un accordo per la risoluzione anticipata del suo contratto, che scadeva al termine del 2025, grazie alla mediazione degli avvocati, proprio come nelle ...
