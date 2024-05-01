Tra Newey e la Red Bull è finita Vicino l’accordo con la Ferrari Gazzetta

Ci siamo. Autorevolissime fonti britanniche hanno confermato ieri l’addio di Adrian Newey alla Red Bull. Il Genio della Formula Uno post moderna ha consegnato la lettera di dimissioni. Dopo quasi vent’anni lascia il team con il quale ha vinto fin qui sette titoli mondiali piloti, quattro con ...
Nelle prossime ore dovrebbe uscire un comunicato della Red Bull che confermi l’addio di Adrian Newey dal team anglo-austriaco La notizia imminente della separazione di Adrian Newey dalla Red Bull ha mandato onde di shock attraverso il mondo della Formula 1. Si prevede che oggi la Red Bull ...
Il tema Adrian Newey affascina non poco gli appassionati di F1. La notizia riportata da autorevoli organi di informazione di un addio da parte del geniale progettista britannico alla Red Bull sta alimentando da giorni l’interesse sul futuro di Newey. Due le squadre disposte a investire per ...
Adrian newey exit: Why Red bull legend’s imminent departure is ‘a good thing’ for F1 - Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion, has hailed Adrian newey’s likely Red bull exit as “probably a good thing” for F1, claiming his departure could create more competition at the front. Multiple ...
Button sees more trouble brewing at Red bull: 'That'll hurt the atmosphere' - Jenson Button has highlighted how Adrian newey's departure will hurt the atmosphere within Red bull Racing. The 2009 World Champion has also warned the teams trying to sign newey that they might not ...
newey looks set to really leave Red bull for Ferrari - Adrian newey looks set to really leave Red bull, with an announcement said to be imminent. La Gazzetta dello Sport's (...) ...
