Spider-Man 4 | Jacob Batalon parla del possibile ritorno di Ned

Spider Man

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Fonte : mistermovie
Spider-Man 4: Jacob Batalon parla del possibile ritorno di Ned (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie L'attore Jacob Batalon, che interpreta il migliore amico di Peter Parker, Ned, nel MCU, ha appena commentato il suo possibile ritorno in Spider-Man 4. Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
Notizie su altre fonti: spider-man jacob

Tarot: jacob Batalon Reveals They Shot Two Endings for New Movie - Tarot stars jacob Batalon (spider-man Trilogy), Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Avantika Vandanapu (Senior Year), Wolfgang Novogratz (The Last Summer), Olwen Fouéré (The Northman), Larsen Thompson (Pearl ...
Leggi su (comicbook)

No One's Sure If Anyone's In spider-man 4 Yet - Deadline reports Alden Ehrenreich ( Solo: A Star Wars Story) is the latest to join the cast of Zach Cragger’s Weapons in a currently undisclosed role.
Leggi su (gizmodo)

Discussions on jacob Batalon’s Role and spider-man 4 Developments in the Marvel Universe - Homecoming series, jacob Batalon, has recently shared his thoughts about the uncertain future of his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In an interview with ComicBook.com, while ...
Leggi su (msn)

Video di Tendenza
Video Spider Man
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.