Dead Boy Detectives, la spiegazione del finale della serie Netflix (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Con la recente uscita di Dead Boy Detectives, su Netflix si è appena aggiunto un ulteriore tassello al variopinto universo narrativo di The Sandman, in attesa della seconda stagione della serie madre. Nonostante il nuovo titolo si sia rivelato tutt’altro che impeccabile (qui la nostra recensione), le potenzialità narrative restano davvero molte e suggestive: dopo aver incontrato i volti familiari di Morte (nel primo episodio) e Disperazione (intenta a sbirciare le sofferenze dell’aguzzino di Edwin all’Inferno), ora non sembra impossibile che gli stessi Edwin e Charles possano comparire in uno o più episodi delle avventure del Morfeo di Tom Sturridge, proprio come accade nei fumetti di Neil Gaiman. E per quanto riguarda una potenziale seconda stagione? Il finale del ...
    Briana Cuoco è un’attrice americana, cantante e coreografa. La stiamo vedendo in questi giorni nella serie Netflix Dead Boy Detectives, dove veste i panni della macellaia tatuata Jenny. Briana è la sorella minore di Kaley Cuoco, la Penny di The Big Bang Theory, a cui è legata da affetto ...
    Dead Boy Detectives, disponibile sulla piattaforma da giovedì 25 aprile, è la trasposizione seriale di una storia nata su carta, quella di due bambini morti, fantasmi decisi a rimanere sulla Terra. Continua a leggere
    Non entusiasma e non scontenta la trasposizione televisiva su Netflix dei casi dei (non troppo) allegri ragazzi morti di Neil Gaiman, tra scelte azzeccate e altre molto sbagliate
