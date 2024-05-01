Dead Boy Detectives - la spiegazione del finale della serie Netflix

Briana Cuoco è un’attrice americana, cantante e coreografa. La stiamo vedendo in questi giorni nella serie Netflix Dead Boy Detectives, dove veste i panni della macellaia tatuata Jenny. Briana è la sorella minore di Kaley Cuoco, la Penny di The Big Bang Theory, a cui è legata da affetto ...
Dead Boy Detectives, disponibile sulla piattaforma da giovedì 25 aprile, è la trasposizione seriale di una storia nata su carta, quella di due bambini morti, fantasmi decisi a rimanere sulla Terra. Continua a leggere
Non entusiasma e non scontenta la trasposizione televisiva su Netflix dei casi dei (non troppo) allegri ragazzi morti di Neil Gaiman, tra scelte azzeccate e altre molto sbagliate
