Dead Boy Detectives - la spiegazione del finale della serie Netflix

(Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Con la recente uscita diBoy, susi è appena aggiunto un ulteriore tassello al variopinto universo narrativo di The Sandman, in attesaseconda stagionemadre. Nonostante il nuovo titolo si sia rivelato tutt’altro che impeccabile (qui la nostra recensione), le potenzialità narrative restano davvero molte e suggestive: dopo aver incontrato i volti familiari di Morte (nel primo episodio) e Disperazione (intenta a sbirciare le sofferenze dell’aguzzino di Edwin all’Inferno), ora non sembra impossibile che gli stessi Edwin e Charles possano comparire in uno o più episodi delle avventure del Morfeo di Tom Sturridge, proprio come accade nei fumetti di Neil Gaiman. E per quanto riguarda una potenziale seconda stagione? Ildel ...

Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in St. Pete garage - A man was charged with murder in his girlfriend’s death Wednesday after she was found hanging in their St. Petersburg home in February, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Leggi su (wfla)

Two Teenagers Die In Omagh Collision - 01 May 2024 O'Dowd Announces New One-Year Temporary MOT Exemption A one-year temporary MOT exemption for some private cars has been announced by Infrastructure Minister, John O'Dowd, in an effort to ...

Leggi su (4ni.co.uk)

Man accused in 2019 killing of girlfriend in Tracy extradited from Mexico - Carlton Way. Responding officers located the 18-year-old Cervantes, who was dead. Police said that based on evidence located at the scene, detectives determined the woman was a victim of a homicide.

Leggi su (cbsnews)