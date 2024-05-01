AEW | Samoa Joe torna a Dynamite dopo la perdita del titolo - stanotte super puntata a Winnipeg

(Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Unica serata dedicata alla AEW della settimana: come ampiamente riportato, aseguirà la diretta di Rampage, nella tre ore di wrestling che si terrà a, Ontario, Canada. E’ stato confermato, nella notte, cheJoe tornerà sul ringla sconfitta di Dynasty contro Swerve Strickland, sfidando Isiah Kassidy in un single match. Confermata anche l’apparizione di Claudio Castagnoli, anch’egli sconfitto dal nuovo campione ma a Collision. Sulla sua strada, però, stavolta ci sarà Brian Cage. TONIGHT, 3-Hours of #AEW+ #AEWRampage starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBSJoe returns to #AEW!The King of Television, former #AEW World Champion @Joe returns to the ring for his first match since #AEWDynasty & ...

