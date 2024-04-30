Yellowstone 5, Ian Bohen: "Avrà il miglior finale nella storia delle serie tv" (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Si avvicina l'arrivo di una delleserie televisive più seguite di sempre La star di Yellowstone, Ian Bohen, che interpreta il ranchista Ryan, ha anticipato l'imminente conclusione del popolare dramma western di Paramount Network. Parlando con Entertainment Tonight, Bohen ha promesso ai fan in attesa che il finale della quinta stagione di Yellowstone sarà uno dei "migliori finali di serie" della storia della televisione. Lo show dovrebbe tornare nel novembre 2024 per la seconda parte della quinta e ultima stagione. "I fan avranno la migliore conclusione che si possa desiderare. Tutto si svolgerà in modo perfetto. Molti show finiscono e non ti soddisfano. Questo sarà completato in un modo che ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
