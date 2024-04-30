Yellowstone 5 - Ian Bohen | Avrà il miglior finale nella storia delle serie tv

yellowstone star Cole Hauser is 'excited' to resume filming season five of his hit show adding creator Taylor Sheridan may even direct some episodes - Hauser did not comment on whether the show's top star, Kevin Costner , will return to wrap up the show. And he did not state exactly when cameras will start rolling again.

Continua a leggere>>

yellowstone 5, Ian bohen (Ryan) promette: la serie avrà un finale perfetto - Ian bohen, l'interprete di Ryan, ha parlato di yellowstone 5 assicurando ai fan un finale perfetto che metterà tutti ...

Continua a leggere>>

yellowstone star teases series finale as "best in history" - yellowstone star Ian bohen has teased that "everything will land perfectly" in the series finale of the Neo-Western series. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about what to expect in season 5, part 2, ...

Continua a leggere>>