WWE: Altro misterioso QR Code, Uncle Howdy ha fatto di nuovo sentire la sua presenza? (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Da qualche tempo negli show WWE aleggia una misteriosa presenza e la sensazione è che possa trattarsi di Uncle Howdy. Secondo alcune indiscrezione in circolazione, Bo Dallas potrebbe tornare a vestire i panni della sinistra figura nei tv show in modo da rendere omaggio al compianto fratello Bray Wyatt e per portare a termine la sua storia. Ieri notte a Raw Altro misterioso QR Code. Uncle Howdy sta per tornare? Durante la Night 2 del WWE Draft una sinistra presenza si è fatta sentire. In particolare, subito dopo la vittoria di GUNTHER ai danni di Xavier Woods si sono manifestati dei segnali di disturbo sugli schermi ed apparsa una strada desolata vista dalla prospettiva di un anonimo guidatore. ...
