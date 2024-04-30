WWE | Altro misterioso QR Code - Uncle Howdy ha fatto di nuovo sentire la sua presenza?

“Ricordati chi sei”, questo è il messaggio visionato nel video visto in quel di RAW che lascia pensare al ritorno sempre più imminente per Uncle Howdy. Nello specifico vediamo anche un biglietto lasciato di fronte l’ingresso di una casa molto simile a quella incendiata anni fa da Randy ...
Continua a leggere>>
Peacock ha recentemente presentato il documentario “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal”, che approfondisce lo straordinario percorso della carriera di Wyatt nel wrestling. Il film presenta interviste approfondite ad alcune leggende come Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Triple H, alcuni colleghi, e al ...
Continua a leggere>>
Peacock ha recentemente presentato il documentario “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal”, che approfondisce lo straordinario percorso della carriera di Wyatt nel wrestling. Il film presenta interviste approfondite ad alcune leggende come Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Triple H, alcuni colleghi, e al ...
Continua a leggere>>
Anticipation Grows as WWE Hints at Enigmatic Force Joining Its Ranks After 4/29 RAW Event - Amidst the post-first round fervor of the WWE Draft, Imperium’s figurehead, GUNTHER, came toe-to-toe with Xavier Woods of the New Day on RAW. As GUNTHER triumphed over his foe, a sudden visual ...
Continua a leggere>>
Kevin Sullivan – ‘The Trolls Will Have A Field Day Over A New Wyatt Family Storyline’ - Kevin Sullivan - 'The Trolls Will Have A Field Day Over A New Wyatt Family Storyline' Wrestling News and Rumors ...
Continua a leggere>>
uncle howdy Takes Over WWE Raw in Latest Teases - The uncle howdy teases persisted on night two of the WWE Draft. While SmackDown's clues were aimed toward the audience and making them "see" tonight's clues took over several portions of the show.
Continua a leggere>>