WWE | Altro misterioso QR Code - Uncle Howdy ha fatto di nuovo sentire la sua presenza?

(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Da qualche tempo negli show WWE aleggia una misteriosae la sensazione è che possa trattarsi di. Secondo alcune indiscrezione in circolazione, Bo Dallas potrebbe tornare a vestire i panni della sinistra figura nei tv show in modo da rendere omaggio al compianto fratello Bray Wyatt e per portare a termine la sua storia. Ieri notte a RawQRsta per tornare? Durante la Night 2 del WWE Draft una sinistrasi è fatta. In particolare, subito dopo la vittoria di GUNTHER ai danni di Xavier Woods si sono manifestati dei segnali di disturbo sugli schermi ed apparsa una strada desolata vista dalla prospettiva di un anonimo guidatore. ...

Anticipation Grows as WWE Hints at Enigmatic Force Joining Its Ranks After 4/29 RAW Event - Amidst the post-first round fervor of the WWE Draft, Imperium’s figurehead, GUNTHER, came toe-to-toe with Xavier Woods of the New Day on RAW. As GUNTHER triumphed over his foe, a sudden visual ...

Continua a leggere>>

Kevin Sullivan – ‘The Trolls Will Have A Field Day Over A New Wyatt Family Storyline’ - Kevin Sullivan - 'The Trolls Will Have A Field Day Over A New Wyatt Family Storyline' Wrestling News and Rumors ...

Continua a leggere>>

uncle howdy Takes Over WWE Raw in Latest Teases - The uncle howdy teases persisted on night two of the WWE Draft. While SmackDown's clues were aimed toward the audience and making them "see" tonight's clues took over several portions of the show.

Continua a leggere>>