Ue apre inchiesta su Facebook e Instagram per violazione del Digital Services Act

Il procedimento formale per accertare se Meta abbia violato la legge sui servizi digitali, il Digital Services Act (Dsa), non assicurando l'integrità delle Elezioni La Commissione Europea ha avviato un procedimento formale per valutare se Meta, la società Usa che possiede i social network Facebook ...
Continua a leggere>>
I social network di Meta sembrano invasi da contenuti al limite del lecito, realizzati da creator sempre più brave a piegare le regole a loro vantaggio. Lo scopo è portare le persone sui loro profili di OnlyFans, ma qualche modo per difendersi c’è
Continua a leggere>>
Per moltissimi anni, le piattaforme social di Meta hanno consentito alle organizzazioni di beneficenza di avviare delle raccolte fondi attraverso Facebook e Instagram. Ospedali, associazioni, onlus, centri di ricerca: bastava seguire le istruzioni, rispettare determinate indicazioni e parametri ...
Continua a leggere>>
The Rise Of Social Commerce—And How To Tap Into It - Social commerce is, by design, easy on the consumer end. Setting it up on the company side takes more work and time, but it is well worth the effort you put into it. However, it's important to ...
Continua a leggere>>
Aiko - God is a Woman (Ariana Grande Cover) | Czechia | #EurovisionALBM - Subscribe and to Eurovision It's time for Eurovision... A Little Bit More: the exclusive performances, remixes and cover songs from the Malmö 2024 participants. Aiko will represent Czechia at ...
Continua a leggere>>
2-year-old boy killed after wind gusts send bounce house airborne - The sheriff’s office says a strong gust of wind blew the bounce house into the air and over to a neighboring lot.
Continua a leggere>>