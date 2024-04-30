TDR Capital and I Squared Capital successful in bid for Applus Services S A

(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/TDRand Iare pleased to announce theiroffer for the Spanish certification company,S.A.is one of the world's leading testing, inspection and certification (TIC) companies.reported revenue of €2,058 million in 2023 and employs over 26,000 people in more than 70 countries. Revenue generated from the home country of Spain accounted for 23% of the total.addresses three deep and broad markets: automotive; energy and industry; laboratories. The winning offer of EUR 12.78 per share was confirmed by Spanish markets regulator, CNMV. Thebidding entity, Amber Equity ...

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust changes name to Patria Private Equity Trust - Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO), the FTSE 250 company founded in 2001, has changed its name to Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET).

Bill Ackman Bolsters Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc - Pershing Square capital Management, led by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), made a significant addition to its investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR). The firm acquired an ...

