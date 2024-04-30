spohr, su ita-lufthansa ok di Bruxelles atteso in estate - "Ci aspettiamo il via libera in estate". Lo ha detto l'amministratore delegato di Lufthansa, Carsten spohr, riferendosi all'autorizzazione Commissione europea sull'acquisizione della quota di Ita. "C' ...
Expect EU green light to Lufthansa-Ita in summer - spohr - Lufthansa CEO Carsten spohr said Tuesday that "we expect the green light in the summer" from the European Commission to the German carrier's acquisition of a a 41% stake in Italy's ITA Airways. (ANSA) ...
Ita: spohr (Lufthansa), ottimisti ma ci sono linee rosse che non supereremo - (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) - Milano, 30 apr - "Sono ancora ottimista che ci sia una soluzione" ma "ci sono linee rosse che non supereremo. E' quanto ha detto l'amministratore delegato di Lufthansa Cars ...
