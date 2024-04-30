Polestar e StoreDot ricaricano il prototipo di Polestar 5 dal 10 all’80% in 10 minuti

Polestar StoreDot

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Polestar e StoreDot ricaricano il prototipo di Polestar 5 dal 10 all’80% in 10 minuti (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Polestar e StoreDot: la loro collaborazione e la nuova tecnologia XFC hanno permesso di ricaricare il prototipo di Polestar 5 dal 10 all’80% in 10 minuti Polestar e StoreDot hanno recentemente compiuto un importante passo avanti nella tecnologia delle batterie a ricarica rapida. Dimostrando con successo l’integrazione della tecnologia StoreDot Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) in un’auto per la prima volta. Questa collaborazione ha permesso di caricare un prototipo di Polestar 5 dal 10% all’80% in soli 10 minuti. Durante il test, il prototipo, completamente funzionante, ha mantenuto una ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
Notizie su altre fonti: polestar storedot
  • Polestar StoreDot

    Polestar e StoreDot annunciano i risultati del primo test su una vettura e un pacco batterie completo della tecnologia XFC con anodo in silicio. Caricati 77 kWh con una potenza compresa tra i 310 e i 370 kW.... Leggi tutto
    Continua a leggere>>

polestar gets electric car charging down to just 10 minutes - The test used a prototype polestar 5, which was charged from 10 to 80% in just 10 minutes. The prototype recorded a consistent charging rate, starting at 310 kW and peaking at over 370 kW towards the ...
Continua a leggere>>

polestar e storedot ricaricano il prototipo di polestar 5 dal 10 all’80% in 10 minuti - polestar e storedot grazie alla nuova tecnologia XFC sono riusciti a ricaricare il prototipo di polestar 5 dal 10 all'80% in 10 minuti.
Continua a leggere>>

polestar gets battery to charge in just ten minutes - To do that, polestar has been working with the rapid-charging experts at storedot. They’ve created a big battery that can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in as little as ten minutes. Running at a DC ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Polestar StoreDot
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.