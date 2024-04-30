Plug and Play Italy Summit 2024

Plug and

Plug and Play Italy Summit 2024 (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Il futuro dell’innovazione: Intelligenza Artificiale, Quantum Computing e molto altro al Promosso da Plug and Play Tech Center, la più grande piattaforma di Open Innovation al mondo nata nel 2006 in Silicon Valley, l’evento si terrà il 16 maggio al Teatro Alcione in Piazza Vetra, 7 a Milano. Plug and Play presenterà le tendenze e le tecnologie di settore più rilevanti ed analizzerà le opportunità per il futuro dell’ecosistema italiano tra oltre 500 stakeholder dei settori Aerospace, Fintech, Food & Beverage, Mobility e Sustainability. Tra i relatori ci saranno Marco Trombetti, CEO e Co-Founder Translated, Alessandro Cremonesi, Chief Innovation Officer, STMicroelectronics, Palmo Antonio Cavallo, Head of Digital Transition and Data Analytics, Hera, Robby Toole, CRO, QuantumBasel, Claudia Berti, Head of Global Open ...
