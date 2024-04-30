Ordinano dei kebab - li rubano al rider e scappano | individuati e denunciati

(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Hanno ordinato deie quando ilè arrivato glieli hanno rubati. È successo nella tarda serata di lunedì (29 aprile) a Vailate (Cr) e i responsabili, quattro giovani, tra cui due bergamaschi, sono statiper furto. I ragazzi, tutti tra i 18 e i 20 anni, quando mancavano pochi minuti alla mezzanotte, attraverso un’app di delivery hanno contattato unbaro di Treviglio per ordinare alcuni panini e altre stuzzicherie. Come luogo di consegna hanno indicato il parco di via Dante Alighieri a Vailate. Untrevigliese di 25 anni, che effettua le consegne a domicilio per conto di alcuni esercizi di ristorazione, ha ricevuto la notifica e dopo aver ritirato le pietanze è partito in direzione di Vailate. Giunto al parco ha trovato ad attenderlo i quattro e li ha informati che il costo ...

BabaBoom: Top executive at Cosy Club owner Loungers to sell her kebab restaurant chain - One of the top bosses at Cosy Club owner Loungers has put the restaurant chain she founded up for sale. Eve Bugler established kebab eatery BabaBoom in 2016 which now operates two sites in London’s ...

Continua a leggere>>

Global Electric kebab Machine Market Revenue Anticipated to Cross US$ 560 Million Mark by 2033, Driven by a Consistent 6.7% CAGR - The global electric kebab machine market, currently valued at US$ 292 million, is poised for sustained growth, driven by robust projections. Forecasts indicate a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate ...

Continua a leggere>>

Luke Littler handed cheeky two-word nickname by darts rival Michael van Gerwen - The darts phenom and multi-time darts world champion haven't seen eye-to-eye since Littler's rise to the centre of the darts universe, but are bow both closing in on the Premier League darts play-offs ...

Continua a leggere>>