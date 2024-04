Nuovi orizzonti per il family business

Making life beautiful – how Virginie Courtin is shaping the way for Clarins - Virginie Courtin may be the granddaughter of Clarins founder Jacques Courtin-Clarins, but this dynamic powerhouse is leaving a legacy of her own. With her passion for sustainable beauty and a ...

Continua a leggere>>

On a mission, with a vision: Meet Shadab Nagani, the man who steered SSIZ International into e-commerce glory - Shadab Nagani was a budding entrepreneur at one of SSIZ’s stores before earning his stripes to become Director of E-commerce and Sales at SSIZ International.

Continua a leggere>>

Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle needs a 'small army' to stop lifestyle brand's failure - A royal expert believes that the Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding celebrations will "not be easy" this year as Kate continues to recover from her cancer treatment ...

Continua a leggere>>