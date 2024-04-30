Momento della verità per Boeing Starliner | il 7 maggio porterà i primi astronauti sulla ISS

Momento della verità per Boeing Starliner: il 7 maggio porterà i primi astronauti sulla ISS (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Nella notte italiana del 7 maggio partirà la missione Boeing Crew Flight Test, il primo volo con equipaggio per la navicella Starliner, protagonista di un travagliato processo di sviluppo. ...
    Il primo lancio dotato di equipaggio è previsto per i primi di maggio. La missione fa parte del Commercial Crew Program della Nasa
Space Calendar May 2024: Your Guide to Rocket Launches and Celestial Spectacles - NASA astronauts and former Navy test pilots Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams will pilot boeing's CST-100 starliner.
boeing's crewed starliner launches Monday. Here's why it's a big deal - After more than a decade of delays and development, boeing's starliner crewed spacecraft is scheduled to launch. Given the history of the craft and the company's recent scandals, it's a nail-biter – ...
Space Calendar May 2024: Rocket Launches and Stargazing Details - A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch boeing's CST-100 starliner spacecraft on its first crewed flight, with NASA astronauts and former Navy test pilots, commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore ...
