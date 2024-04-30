(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Japanese marketplace app operator, Inc. (hereinafter "")on its platform to cater to the diverse needs of. Effective April 30, 2024, select pages and contents of the "" website are now accessible inand, enablingto purchase items throughmore easily. Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107675/202404229785/ prw PI1fl BC47TFYo.png BackgroundUnder its medium-term business strategy,has focused on further global expansion, ...

Mercari expands multilingual Support (English, Traditional Chinese and Korean) on Web for Overseas Users of Crossborder Services - Japanese marketplace app operator Mercari, Inc. (hereinafter 'Mercari') expands multilingual support on its platform to cater to the diverse needs of overseas users. Effective April 30, 2024, select p ...

Continua a leggere>>

PREMIUM INC. Selects CLEVR to implement Mendix Digital Lifecycle Management to connect their ecosystem - CLEVR is delighted to announce that PREMIUM INC. a Dutch house of athleisure-wear brands has selected and implemented the Mendix Digital Lifecycle Management for Fashion & Retail solution to help ...

Continua a leggere>>

First Business Bank Reports First Quarter 2024 Net Income of $8.6 Million - First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company," the "Bank," or "First Business Bank") reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $8.6 million, or earnings per share of ...

Continua a leggere>>