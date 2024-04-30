Lo sport volta le spalle al 4K La finale di Champions e di Euro 2024 sarà in 1080p HDR

Lo sport volta le spalle al 4K. La finale di Champions e di Euro 2024 sarà in 1080p HDR (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Le motivazioni sono molteplici, dalla necessità di rivedere l’intero parco macchine alle preferenze degli utenti, che apprezzano di più l’HDR sul 1080p che un 4K senza HDR. ...
UEFA 'choose not to capture TWO upcoming major finals in 4K'... as governing body adopts cost-saving measure with broadcasters 'giving up' on the ultra-high definition format - According to a reports, the decision comes a result of a lack of interest from broadcasters and rights holders of the respective competitions.
Nintendo Switch 2 will support existing Joy-Cons and 1080p claims report - Another report has claimed to have inside knowledge about Nintendo's next console, which will apparently sport revamped Joy-Cons with new buttons.
This Android gaming handheld could make Nintendo Switch 2 look like a child's toy – features Qualcomm's most powerful chipset - It is powered by Qualcomm's latest gaming chipset, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 with Adreno A32 graphics, and it can spec'ed up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There's a microSD card slot on all ...
