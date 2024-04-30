L' artista tra i 280 firmatari del Fans First Act - una lettera aperta che chiede di combattere le pratiche ingannevoli di vendita dei ticket per gonfiare i prezzi

L'artista tra i 280 firmatari del "Fans First Act", una lettera aperta che chiede di combattere le pratiche ingannevoli di vendita dei ticket per gonfiare i prezzi (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) In America è in atto un grande dibattito che coinvolge l’intera industria della musica dal vivo. Sono infatti 280 gli artisti e musicisti che hanno firmato una lettera aperta per chiedere che diventi legge il cosiddetto Fans First Act, un provvedimento che ha come scopo primario la trasparenza dei costi della vendita dei biglietti dei concerti. E tra i firmatari c’è anche la superstar Billie Eilish. Billie Eilish in ...
