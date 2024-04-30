Julie Chalmette - ex Bethesda Franc - è ora vice direttore di Don’t Nod

(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Il gruppo dirigente diNod, lo sviluppatoreese noto soprattutto per la serie Life id Strange e per il recente Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, si è arricchito di una nuova figura di spessore. Parliamo di, che ha assunto il ruolo digenerale. Come leggiamo su Gamekult, laha 50 anni ed era già presente nel gruppo dirigente diNod come amministratrice dal maggio 2023, ma era anche nella sedeese di. Dopo la chiusura di quest’ultima da parte di Microsoft, il mese scorso,ha ora aumentato le sue responsabilità inNod. Il comunicato stampa di annuncio recita:...

