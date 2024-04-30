Julie Chalmette - ex Bethesda Franc - è ora vice direttore di Don’t Nod

Julie Chalmette, ex Bethesda France, è ora vice direttore di Don’t Nod (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Il gruppo dirigente di Don’t Nod, lo sviluppatore Francese noto soprattutto per la serie Life id Strange e per il recente Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, si è arricchito di una nuova figura di spessore. Parliamo di Julie Chalmette, che ha assunto il ruolo di vice direttore generale. Come leggiamo su Gamekult, la Chalmette ha 50 anni ed era già presente nel gruppo dirigente di Don’t Nod come amministratrice dal maggio 2023, ma era anche nella sede Francese di Bethesda. Dopo la chiusura di quest’ultima da parte di Microsoft, il mese scorso, Julie Chalmette ha ora aumentato le sue responsabilità in Don’t Nod. Il comunicato stampa di annuncio recita: Julie ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti: julie chalmette
DON'T NOD: Strengthening of the management team with the appointment of julie chalmette as Deputy General Manager - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, today announced a change in its executive committee. Based on a proposal of Oskar Guilbert ...
Continua a leggere>>
Strengthening of the management team with the appointment of julie chalmette as Deputy General Manager - Based on a proposal of Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO of DON'T NOD, julie chalmette has been recruited Deputy Managing Director. julie chalmette will continue to serve as a Board Member of DON'T NOD ...
Continua a leggere>>
Video Julie ChalmetteVideo Julie Chalmette