iran, verità sulla 16enne nika Shakarami: "Fu molestata e uccisa dagli agenti" - Svolta nel caso della ragazza iraniana scomparsa durante una manifestazione nel settembre 2022 e ritrovata morta nove giorni dopo ...

Leaked Report Uncovers iran Security Forces' Role in Teen Protester's Death - In what stands as a harrowing testament to the lengths of state repression, a leaked document allegedly penned by iran’s own security forces has surfaced, revealing disturbing details surrounding the ...

Missing iranian teenager was assaulted and killed by security forces, leaked file says - An iranian teenager who went missing during anti-government protests was assaulted and killed by three men working for security services, according to a leaked document.

