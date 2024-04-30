IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX 3022) proudly presents the Peach-E73 ePaper Display, a 7.3-inch 4-color e-Paper Display, revolutionizing visual Communication with sustainability in mind. This energy-efficient Display features low power consumption for continuous operation without straining wired energy sources, promoting sustainability, reducing operational costs through a comprehensive ePaper device control platform. Whether under glaring sunlight or from varying viewing angles, the Peach-E73 guarantees optimal readability, thanks to its advanced engineering. Seamless Remote Management and Content Management The Peach-E73 features IEI's advanced Remote Management Platforms for enhanced system monitoring, control, and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
IEI Announces Groundbreaking e-paper display Solution for Sustainable Communication - IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX 3022) proudly presents the Peach-E73 ePaper display, a 7.3-inch 4-color e-paper display, revolutionizing visual communication with sustainability in mind. This energy-effi ...
Continua a leggere>>
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests - As part of a counter-protest, a display set up near a pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus, in Los Angeles, Monday, April 29, 2024, shows footage believed to have been ...
Continua a leggere>>
IEI Integration Corp.: IEI Announces Groundbreaking e-paper display Solution for Sustainable Communication - NEW TAIPEI CITY, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX 3022) proudly presents the Peach-E73 ePaper display, a 7.3-inch 4-color e-paper display, revolutionizing visual ...
Continua a leggere>>