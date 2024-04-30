IEI Announces Groundbreaking e-Paper Display Solution for Sustainable Communication

NEW TAIPEI CITY, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX 3022) proudly presents the Peach-E73 ePaper Display, a 7.3-inch 4-color e-Paper Display, revolutionizing visual Communication with sustainability in mind.

IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX 3022) proudly presents the Peach-E73 ePaper Display, a 7.3-inch 4-color e-Paper Display, revolutionizing visual Communication with sustainability in mind. This energy-efficient Display features low power consumption for continuous operation without straining wired energy sources, promoting sustainability, reducing operational costs through a comprehensive ePaper device control platform. Whether under glaring sunlight or from varying viewing angles, the Peach-E73 guarantees optimal readability, thanks to its advanced engineering.  Seamless Remote Management and Content Management  The Peach-E73 features IEI's advanced Remote Management Platforms for enhanced system monitoring, control, and ...
