Highlights Maccabi-Panathinaikos 85-83 gara-3: Eurolega 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Gli Highlights di gara-3 della serie playoff tra Maccabi e Panathinaikos. Finisce 85-83 nel neutro della dell’Aleksandar Nikolic Hall di Belgrado con la serie che ora sorride agli israeliani sul 2-1. Ai greci non bastano le grandi prove di Kendrick Nunn, miglior realizzatore con 25 punti, e Ioannis Papapetrou (16 con 3/3 dall’arco). Tra gli israeliani il migliore in campo è Josh Nebo che sfiora la doppia doppia con 22 punti e 9 rimbalzi. Doppia cifra anche per Brown (16) e Colson (13). Ecco le azioni salienti del match. SportFace.
