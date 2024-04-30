Eureka, a pioneer in home cleaning technology for over a century, has announced the European Launch of its Latest Robot Vacuum, the Eureka J12 Ultra. Featuring exceptional 5,000Pa suction power, more user-centric cleaning modes, advanced obstacle navigation, and a comprehensive all-in-one docking station, the J12 Ultra aims to be the preferred cleaning product for European households seeking efficient and convenient living. Enhanced Cleaning Capabilities The Eureka J12 Ultra is equipped with a powerful 5000Pa suction capability, marking a 25% improvement over its predecessor Eureka E10s. It features the flagship Dual-Rotary Mop ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
eureka Announces the launch of Company's Latest Robot Vacuum - J12 Ultra in Europe - BERLIN, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eureka, a pioneer in home cleaning technology for over a century, has announced the European launch of its latest robot vacuum, the eureka J12 Ultra. Featuring ...
Continua a leggere>>
eureka 387: Timothée Paris: - Masamitsu Hata’s fascination with fashion took him from small-town Japan to some of the world’s most prestigious houses. Hata tells us how he made the ...
Continua a leggere>>
New research confirms plastic production is directly linked to plastic pollution - A research paper published today in Science Advances reveals a direct correlation between plastic production and plastic pollution, such that every 1% increase in plastic production is associated with ...
Continua a leggere>>