Da industria misogina e razzista a rivoluzione | il tatuaggio secondo Alice Snape

Culture Shock: Phaidon’s Latest Art Tome ‘Tattoo You’ Offers a New Look at the Tattooing Community - The diversity of tattooing stems from who holds the needle. As the scope of who gives tattoos evolves, so does the clientele and art form itself. Now, this renaissance is enshrined in a new book: ...

Continua a leggere>>

Harry Potter: Every Death Eater Ranked From Weakest To Most Powerful - Not all Death Eaters were equal; some like Draco Malfoy struggled with their loyalty, while others like Bellatrix were fanatical.

Continua a leggere>>