Configit to Host 9th Annual Configuration Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Industry pros to explore best practices for orchestrating your product Configuration data COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: configuration lifecycle
Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the company will hold its 9th Annual Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) Virtual Summit on May 15 – 16, 2024. To register and see the full schedule, go here. In today's economy, customers expect more than off-the-shelf products; they're increasingly seeking customized options that are configured to precisely meet their individual requirements. That's having a significant impact on how manufacturers operate and is driving them to seek out better ways to navigate these ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the company will hold its 9th Annual Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) Virtual Summit on May 15 – 16, 2024. To register and see the full schedule, go here. In today's economy, customers expect more than off-the-shelf products; they're increasingly seeking customized options that are configured to precisely meet their individual requirements. That's having a significant impact on how manufacturers operate and is driving them to seek out better ways to navigate these ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Configit to Host 9th Annual configuration lifecycle Management Virtual Summit - COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in configuration lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the company will hold its 9 th annual configuration ...
Continua a leggere>>
Configit Welcomes Kenneth Hune Petersen as New Chief Commercial Officer - COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in configuration lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it has appointed Kenneth Hune Petersen as chief commercial ...
Continua a leggere>>
Video Configit HostVideo Configit Host