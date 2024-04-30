Addio a Margaret Lee - l' attrice sosia di Marilyn Monroe al fianco di Franco e Ciccio

Addio Margaret

Addio a Margaret Lee, l'attrice "sosia" di Marilyn Monroe al fianco di Franco e Ciccio (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Si è spenta all'età di 80 anni, Margaret Lee, l'attrice britannica protagonista di tanti film comici con Franco Franchi e Ciccio Ingrassia. Una carriera che l'aveva portata al grande successo anche per la sua somiglianza con Marilyn Monroe
