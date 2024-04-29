Zelensky | Kyiv sta negoziando con Washington il suo sostegno per i prossimi 10 anni

Ukraine pulls back from three villages in east, zelenskyy pleads for weapons - kyiv's outnumbered troops had fallen back to new positions west of three villages on the eastern front where Russia has concentrated significant f ...

Guerra Russia Ucraina, bombe russe su 10 villaggi nella regione di Sumy. LIVE - Lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr zelensky. Le forze russe hanno attaccato ieri 10 villaggi nella regione di Sumy, nell'Ucraina nord orientale: lo ha reso noto l'amministrazione militare ...

Chasiv Yar - Thoughts from a Ukraine standing strong - The mud, the cold, and the vantage points from our perch – these memories from my first experiences in Chasiv Yar still resonate. — Ukrinform.

