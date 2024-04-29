Upcycle beauty Parliamo di cosmetici upcycled | cosa sono e perché saranno così importanti in futuro

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Partendo dal concetto “too good to waste”, troppo buono per essere buttato via, è nata l’idea di utilizzare gli scarti delle lavorazioni alimentari come ingredienti di prodotti. Ricchissimi di attivi efficaci

Cosmetici upcycled: cosa sono e perché saranno così importanti in futuro - È tempo di upcycle beauty. Per capire di cosa si tratta, conviene partire da un dato davvero impressionante. Sapete che un terzo del cibo prodotto annualmente nel mondo si perde o finisce in ...

Creative ways to upcycle your old coffee grounds - Place a bowl of dry coffee grounds in your fridge or freezer to eliminate food odors, or sprinkle them into your garbage bin to combat unpleasant smells. You can also create DIY air fresheners by ...

10 Of The Most Surprising Style And beauty Finds In Calgary, Canada - Explore Calgary, Canada - an urban oasis in the heartland of the prairies - through its fashion, dining, beauty, spa, and cultural scenes.

