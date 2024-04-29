Tron 3, anche Kurt Russell nel cast: ma in quale ruolo? (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024)
Jeff Bridges parteciperà a Tron: Ares, terzo capitolo del franchise di Tron, con protagonista Jared Leto nei panni di Ares, un software che finisce nel mondo reale; a confermare la notizia lo stesso Russell, ospite di un podcast; l’attore de La Cosa ha partecipato a entrambi i film precedenti della saga, prima nel ruolo di Flynn, un programmatore intrappolato all’interno di un videogioco, e poi del suo omologo incorporeo Clu nel sequel; non è ancora chiaro invece il personaggio di cui vestirà i panni in questo terzo film, considerato che alla fine di Tron: Legacy, sia Flynn che Clu vengono eliminati per sempre dal mondo digitale.
“Fra poco andrò a girare qualche scena per Tron: Ares – le parole di Russell, riportate da Variety – “non vedo l’ora di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Notizie su altre fonti: tron russell
tron Ares Reveals The Return of Jeff Bridges in New Set Photo - Jeff Bridges is officially returning to The Grid, as confirmed in a new behind-the-scenes photo of the actor on the set of Disney's tron: Ares. Continua a leggere>>
tron: Ares Cast Adds Jeff Bridges to Reprise Kevin Flynn - Jeff Bridges recently revealed that he would be appearing in the upcoming tron: Ares, where he’ll likely be reprising his role as Kevin Flynn. Bridges recently appeared on the Film Comment podcast ... Continua a leggere>>
Jeff Bridges Returning For ‘tron: Ares’ - Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges is set to return for tron: Ares, his third film in the long-running sci-fi franchise from Disney, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Continua a leggere>>