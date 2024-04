Puerto San Antonio and Chile' s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications held a successful meeting in Madrid with companies interested in building Puerto Exterior

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) SAN, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/The informative event organized by Empresa Portuaria Sanin, to present technical aspects and the main construction works of, the most important port project in the history oftwo terminals of 1,730 meters each and 8 berthing sites, will have a cargo transfer capacity of 6,000,000 TEU, that is, over 60 million tons per year, engendered agathering ofspecialized in port construction, dredging and development of mega infrastructures. Thetook in the context of the International Call of Expression of Interest for the Construction of Breakwater and Complementary Works ...