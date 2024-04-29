Nba | il coach degli Oklahoma City Thunder Mike Daigneault vince il premio di allenatore dell’anno

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) L’, Mark, è stato nominatoin Nba. Alla quarta stagione alla guida di Okc, il 39enne ha portato la franchigia al vertice della Western Conference con un record di 57 vittore e 25 sconfitte in regular season. Un miglioramento netto e costante di anno in anno per una formazione con soli 25 anni di età media ed è la vera sorpresa della stagione Nba. Attualmente al primo turno dei play-off, istanno conducendo 3-0 contro i New Orleans Pelicans, e vedono dunque le semifinali di Conference a un passo.ha iniziato la sua carriera come assistenteuniversitario a Holy Cross e poi all’Università della Florida, e proprio ai ...

oklahoma City Thunder’s Daigneault named NBA coach of the Year - ANKARA – oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was named the 2023-24 NBA coach of the Year on Sunday. Daigneault topped the voting with 473 points, while his closest opponent was Orlando Magic's ...

