Nba: il coach degli Oklahoma City Thunder Mike Daigneault vince il premio di allenatore dell’anno (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) L’allenatore degli Oklahoma City Thunder, Mark Daigneault, è stato nominato coach dell’anno in Nba. Alla quarta stagione alla guida di Okc, il 39enne ha portato la franchigia al vertice della Western Conference con un record di 57 vittore e 25 sconfitte in regular season. Un miglioramento netto e costante di anno in anno per una formazione con soli 25 anni di età media ed è la vera sorpresa della stagione Nba. Attualmente al primo turno dei play-off, i Thunder stanno conducendo 3-0 contro i New Orleans Pelicans, e vedono dunque le semifinali di Conference a un passo. Daigneault ha iniziato la sua carriera come assistente coach universitario a Holy Cross e poi all’Università della Florida, e proprio ai ...
