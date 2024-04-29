Mike Tyson è pronto a tornare sul ring e pubblica un video dei suoi allenamenti | i tifosi chiedono di annullare il match con Jake Paul

Mike Tyson

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano
Mike Tyson è pronto a tornare sul ring e pubblica un video dei suoi allenamenti: i tifosi chiedono di annullare il match con Jake Paul (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) A quasi 58 anni Mike Tyson sta per tornare sul ring. L’incontro contro lo youtuber diventato pugile Jake Paul, sul ring di Arlington in Texas è previsto il 20 luglio prossimo. E quando mancano meno di tre mesi, l’attesa preannuncia un record di ascolti senza precedenti per Netflix che trasmetterà il combattimento in esclusiva. Tra i due, però, c’è una notevole differenza di età che ha sollevato non poche polemiche al momento dell’annuncio del match. L’ex campione del mondo dei pesi massimo avrà 58 anni quando salirà sul ring, mentre Jake Paul di anni ne ha 27. Ma con il passare delle settimane le opinioni sono drasticamente cambiate. In molti pensano che Tyson distruggerà in pochi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: ring mike
  • Mike Tyson

    Pubblicato il 11 Aprile, 2024 Lo scorso marzo è stato annunciata la sfida di pugilato tra Mike Tyson e Jake Paul, influencer disposto a tutto pur di fare soldi e noto per le sue follie. Benché si tratti solo di un’esibizione il gran carrozzone mediatico della boxe si è già mosso poiché Mike ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Mike Tyson

    Una sessione di allenamento di Mike Tyson con uno sparring partner non è andata esattamente come previsto. L'ex campione del mondo dei pesi massimi, che sta preparando l'attesissimo combattimento contro Jake Paul, è stato colpito accidentalmente al volto e l'ha presa molto male: "Hai fatto un ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Mike Tyson

    Mike Tyson si mostra in grande spolvero nei video dell'allenamento preparatorio al suo ritorno sul ring: il 20 luglio sfiderà lo youtuber Jake Paul
    Continua a leggere>>

mike Tyson makes major change to his sex life ahead of Jake Paul boxing fight - Tyson is just under three months away from his fight against Paul and the boxing legend has abstained from six for weeks whilst training ...
Continua a leggere>>

Illuminating antiaromaticity - Aromaticity's dark alter-ego is ready to emerge into the sunlight. James Mitchell Crow talks to the scientists trying to exploit the instability ...
Continua a leggere>>

mike Tyson lost £2.3m for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear… but wife’s amazing idea saw him recoup the money - mike TYSON was fined £2.3m for infamously biting Evander Holyfield’s ear – but he found a brilliant way to recoup it back. Tyson disgracefully sunk his teeth into Holyfield’s ear ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Mike Tyson
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.