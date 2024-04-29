Mike Tyson è pronto a tornare sul ring e pubblica un video dei suoi allenamenti | i tifosi chiedono di annullare il match con Jake Paul

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) A quasi 58 annista persul. L’incontro contro lo youtuber diventato pugile, suldi Arlington in Texas è previsto il 20 luglio prossimo. E quando mancano meno di tre mesi, l’attesa preannuncia un record di ascolti senza precedenti per Netflix che trasmetterà il combattimento in esclusiva. Tra i due, però, c’è una notevole differenza di età che ha sollevato non poche polemiche al momento dell’annuncio del. L’ex campione del mondo dei pesi massimo avrà 58 anni quando salirà sul, mentredi anni ne ha 27. Ma con il passare delle settimane le opinioni sono drasticamente cambiate. In molti pensano chedistruggerà in pochi ...

mike Tyson makes major change to his sex life ahead of Jake Paul boxing fight - Tyson is just under three months away from his fight against Paul and the boxing legend has abstained from six for weeks whilst training ...

Continua a leggere>>

Illuminating antiaromaticity - Aromaticity's dark alter-ego is ready to emerge into the sunlight. James Mitchell Crow talks to the scientists trying to exploit the instability ...

Continua a leggere>>

mike Tyson lost £2.3m for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear… but wife’s amazing idea saw him recoup the money - mike TYSON was fined £2.3m for infamously biting Evander Holyfield’s ear – but he found a brilliant way to recoup it back. Tyson disgracefully sunk his teeth into Holyfield’s ear ...

Continua a leggere>>