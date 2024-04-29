L’infortunio più assurdo dell’anno accade in NBA | Chris Finch travolto dal suo giocatore Mike Conley

L’infortunio più assurdo dell’anno accade in NBA: Chris Finch travolto dal suo giocatore Mike Conley (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Nei minuti finali di Gara 4 tra Minnesota e Phoenix, coach Finch è stato letteralmente abbattuto da Conley a bordo parquet, riportando la rottura del tendine rotuleo del ginocchio destro. Un infortunio ai limiti del comico ma grave per il 54enne, in lizza per il premio di miglio allenatore NBA, e che ha trascinato i Twolves al secondo turno di playoff dopo un'assenza lunga 20 anni.
