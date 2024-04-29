Huma and Merck KGaA - Darmstad - Germany Launch Innovative App to Support Bladder Cancer Patients

Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leader in global digital health innovation, together with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced the Launch of their Innovative Bladder Cancer treatment companion app in the United Kingdom. This collaboration underscores Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Huma's joint commitment to advancing patient-directed care and empowering Patients and caregivers throughout their Cancer care pathway. The UK Launch marks a significant milestone in the partnership between ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
TDi Sustainability Launches 'Material Change for Renewables' Report to Drive and Inform Responsible Sourcing in the Clean Energy Transition - TDi Sustainability, a leading authority in supply chain compliance, has released a new report addressing the critical challenges and considerations surrounding responsible sourcing in the clean energy ...
Continua a leggere>>
huma and merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Launch Innovative App to Support Bladder Cancer Patients - LONDON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- huma Therapeutics ("huma"), a leader in global digital health innovation, together with merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, ...
Continua a leggere>>
Medivir to present data for the combination of fostrox + Lenvima in HCC at ESMO GI - Material Change for... at 04:07 huma and merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Launch Innovative App to Support Bladder Cancer Patients huma Therapeutics ("huma"), a leader in global digital health ...
Continua a leggere>>